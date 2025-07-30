Cross-border arms smuggling module busted, 1 arrested in Amritsar

The counter intelligence (CI) wing of Amritsar police has busted a cross-border illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of one of its operatives working under the directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday. The weapons seized by Amritsar police.

The arrested person has been identified as Bharatpreet Singh, a resident of Marhi Megha village in Tarn Taran. Police teams have recovered five sophisticated pistols — two 9 MM, two .30 bore and one .32 bore — from his possession, besides impounding his Splendor motorcycle being used for transporting the consignments.

Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested accused along with his two other associates was acting on the directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler, who has been using drones to drop weapon consignments from across the border. The arrested accused was further supplying the arms to criminals and gangsters in Punjab with the intention to fuel criminal activities in the state, he said.

Sharing operation details, the DGP said that teams of the CI, Amritsar, received specific intelligence about retrieval of weapons consignments from Indo-Pak border area falling near village Daliri in Tarn Taran. Acting swiftly, police teams intercepted suspect Bharatpreet Singh from Ibban-Mulechak road in Amritsar, when he was going to deliver the consignment to some party, and recovered illegal weapons from his possession, he added.

A case under Sections 25, 25(1)(A) and 25(1)(B) of the Arms Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered

2 held with five illegal weapons, 50gm heroin

Jalandhar: The Jalandhar commissionerate police have arrested two wanted notorious criminals and recovered five illegal pistols from their possession.

Deputy commissioner of police Manpreet Singh Dhillon said the accused have been identified as Karanpreet Singh of Jalandhar, who was running a Fateh gang along with his accomplice.

He said acting on the tip-off, the police team led by a CIA unit conducted raids at their possible hideout and arrested both accused, from whom the police confiscated four .32 pistols, one .45 pistol and 10 live cartridges. Police also recovered 50gm of heroin from their possession.

Police said both the accused have criminal record as Karanpreet was facing 16 FIRs under the Arms Act and NDPS Act, while 11 such cases were registered against Aman.