Cross-border smuggling network busted; 1 held, 5kg heroin seized

The Fazilka unit of the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), busted a cross-border drug smuggling network and arrested a trafficker with 5.11-kg heroin, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday. The seized consignment was sent by Pakistan-based smugglers using a drone, he said. Providing details of the operation, Fazilka SSOC AIG Gursewak Singh said the police team acted on intelligence inputs regarding the drug consignment following which the operation was launched.

The arrested accused has been identified as Baljeet Singh, a resident of Dhandi Kadim village in Jalalabad area of Fazilka district. The DGP said a preliminary investigation revealed that the heroin consignment was meant to be delivered in different parts of the state. “Further investigation is underway to establish the forward and backward linkages of this smuggling network and to identify other persons involved,” he said, adding that more recoveries and arrests could not be ruled out.

Providing details of the operation, Fazilka SSOC AIG Gursewak Singh said the police team acted on intelligence inputs regarding the drug consignment following which the operation was launched. The suspect was apprehended with 5.11-kg heroin from Dhandi Kadim village, the AIG said.

He further stated that the use of drones by Pakistan-based smugglers to push narcotics into the Indian territory remains a serious challenge, and coordinated efforts with central forces are being intensified to counter such attempts.

A case has been registered under Section 21(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Fazilka SSOC police station.