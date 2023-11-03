Cross-country paragliding pre-world Cup concludes at Bir- Billing

American pilot Austin Cox won the Cross-Country Paragliding Pre-World Cup event that concluded at Bir-Billing on Thursday. His fellow countryman Owen Shumaker secured the second position, while France’s Cotton Army stood third on the leaderboard. American pilot Austin Cox won the Cross-Country Paragliding Pre-World Cup event that concluded at Bir-Billing on Thursday. His fellow countryman Owen Shumaker secured the second position, while France’s Cotton Army stood third on the leaderboard. (HT File Photo)

In the women’s category, Jenny O’Neal from the US clinched the championship title with Switzerland’s Veer Sheveri and Isabelle Messenger taking the second and third position. Among the juniors, India’s Ashwani Thakur claimed the top position, followed by Sushant Thakur in second place, and Switzerland’s Noah Kinard in third place.

In the senior category, Owen Shumaker from the USA secured first place, followed by India’s Suveer Siddhu in second place, and Switzerland’s Christopher Moody in third place.

North West Paragliding team won the team competition followed by First Frog team in second place and the Akash Adventure team in third place.

The Indian category saw Ashwini Thakur in the first position, Yashpal in second place, and Ranjit Singh in third place. HPTDC chairman Raghubir Singh Bali gave away the prizes to winners in a ceremony held at Bir landing site. The closing ceremony was scheduled to be presided over by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He, however, is admitted in AIIMS, Delhi, due to a stomach and pancreas infection.

