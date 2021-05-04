CRRID founder Rashpal Malhotra dies of Covid

Rashpal Malhotra, 84, the founder of Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID), passed away on Tuesday after battling Covid-19 for over a week. He breathed his last at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

Malhotra is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Condoling the death, Punjab chief minister (CM) Capt Amarinder Singh said Malhotra was a distinguished academician, able administrator and a fine human being with qualities of head and heart. “He played a pivotal role in bringing socio-economic development in the northern region. The outstanding services rendered by Malhotra in the rural and industrial development of Punjab would be remembered by one and all,” said the CM.

Malhotra, who started the CRRID in 1979 from the garage of a house in Sector 21, Chandigarh, remained its executive chairman and a member of the Board of Governors of Pushpa Gujral Science City and several other prestigious organisations. He was also a senate member of Punjabi University, Patiala, and Panjab University, Chandigarh.