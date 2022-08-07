Curbs imposed in Srinagar on Muharram processions
Restrictions were imposed in major parts of Srinagar city on Sunday to stop mourning processions by Shia Muslims on the eighth day of month of Muharram with authorities saying they feared deterioration of law and order situation. People also complained that mobile internet services were suspended in the city.
The police and CRPF installed barricades, laid concertina wires on major city roads and were deployed in large numbers at city centre Lal Chowk, Maisuma, Maulana Azad Road and Dalgate as well in Old City areas to thwart any attempts by people to assemble.
Shops and businesses were closed in the areas where curbs were clamped while no vehicles, except emergency ones, were allowed by the authorities to ply on roads.
“Strict curbs were in force in the city, causing a lot of problems to the people, particularly employees and the sick,” Waseem Ahmad, a resident, said. “I decided to stay put at home rather than leave for work.”
Netizens were also aghast. “Three roads leading to our home have been blocked by police. We have a function going on there. Every 20 minutes, I’ve to go and plead with the cop stationed at one of the barricades to allow the supplies,” said Rouf Bhat, a resident of Nowgam.
Small groups of youth, meanwhile, tried to march on roads in Jehangir Chowk and Batamaloo areas but were detained by police.
Traditionally, a procession would be taken out from Guru Bazaar to Dalgate area of the city on this day before militancy erupted in the Valley in 1989. Since the 90s, the authorities have not allowed any such procession.
“The day passed peacefully than it used to in the previous years. No force was used, neither tear gas nor batons, as there was no procession. Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in areas falling under eight police stations,” said Srinagar senior superintendent of police Rakesh Balawal.
“A few youths came out on roads in Jehangir Chowk and Batamaloo whom we have detained. By evening, they will be let off after counselling,” he added.
Many Muslims would take out mourning processions on select routes in Srinagar on eight and tenth day of the month before the 90s; however they have been banned since militancy erupted in the state.
The district magistrate had on Saturday issued an order stating that Muharram processions on Guru Bazaar towards Buchwara and Abi Guzar towards Zadibal routes will not be allowed keeping in view public security and law and order.
-
Himachal agri university aims to get GI tag for kidney beans grown in hills
Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur, is aiming to get geographical indication tag for various kidney beans, locally called Rajmash, a variety grown in Himachal Pradesh. HPAU vice-chancellor Prof Harinder Kumar Chaudhary said the university has identified 368 landraces of rajmash from Kukumseri located in cold desert of Lahaul and Spiti, and remote parts of Kinnaur, Kullu, Mandi and Chamba districts. These areas are called the hotspot of rajmash cultivation.
-
Lumpy skin disease: 40 animal deaths reported in Himachal so far
At least 40 animals have died due to lumpy skin disease in Himachal Pradesh and nearly 500 have been infected, mostly cows, shows the government data. Sirmaur and Solan have been the worst-hit districts. Apart from them, the cases have also been reported from Una, Kangra, Hamirpur and Bilaspur. The disease was first reported in Sirmaur. Sirmaur district alone has over 300 cases of lumpy skin disease, which is caused by capripoxvirus genus.
-
HP has 100% gross enrolment rate in primary, middle & high schools: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday asked the central government to allot five TV channels to the state under the recently announced Swayam Prabha scheme to telecast high-quality education programmes. He was speaking at the Niti Aayog governing council meeting in New Delhi which was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting discussed self-sufficiency in agricultural production and crop diversification, implementation of national education policy and urban bodies administration.
-
Colaba goon celebrates getting out of jail on bail, arrested
This local goon was arrested and booked by the police for public nuisance after Darvez Mehmood Sayed, 24, also known as Darvez Bhai's supporters took out a rally to celebrate his release from Arthur Road jail, where he was lodged in an attempt to murder case. Darvez Mehmood Sayed, 24, also known as Darvez Bhai, was riding in a BMW, showing himself off through the sunroof, with people acknowledging his grandiose with firecrackers and loud sloganeering.
-
Delhi's daily Covid tally up again with 2,423 cases, positivity rate nears 15%
Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally rose again on Sunday with 2,423 people testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stood at 14.97 per cent, compared to 13.84 per cent on Saturday. Sunday's positivity rate is the highest since January 22, when it stood at 16.4 per cent. Active cases in Delhi crossed the 8,000-mark and stood at 8,045. On Saturday, Delhi recorded 2,311 cases, one death and 1,837 recoveries.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics