CWG bronze medallist Pooja Sihag’s husband dies under mysterious conditions in Rohtak

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Pooja Sihag’s husband Ajay Nandal of Garhi Bohar village was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Jat College in Rohtak, the police said on Sunday.

Ajay was working in the CISF and was posted in Delhi. He used to come to his village, Garhi Bohar, adjacent to Rohtak every weekend and had been practicing at Mehar Singh wrestling arena at Dev Colony in Rohtak.

In his complaint to the police, victim’s father Bijender Singh said his son had left the house around 11 am on Saturday and told them that he was going to attend his friend’s birthday party at Dev Colony.

“On Saturday night, we received a call that Ajay has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rohtak. When I along with my younger son reached there, the doctors told us that he died of a drug overdose being given by his friend, Ravi,” the victim’s father added.

Rohtak deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mahesh Kumar said the victim’s body was handed over to his family after conducting a post-mortem and a report is awaited.

“His father alleged that his friend Ravi had given him a drug overdose and, subsequently, he died. We have booked Ravi under Section 304 of the IPC,” the DSP added.

Pooja Sihag has clinched the bronze medal in the women’s freestyle 76 kg category in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games, 2022.