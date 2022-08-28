CWG bronze medallist Pooja Sihag’s husband dies under mysterious conditions in Rohtak
Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Pooja Sihag’s husband Ajay Nandal of Garhi Bohar village was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Jat College in Rohtak, the police said on Sunday.
Ajay was working in the CISF and was posted in Delhi. He used to come to his village, Garhi Bohar, adjacent to Rohtak every weekend and had been practicing at Mehar Singh wrestling arena at Dev Colony in Rohtak.
In his complaint to the police, victim’s father Bijender Singh said his son had left the house around 11 am on Saturday and told them that he was going to attend his friend’s birthday party at Dev Colony.
“On Saturday night, we received a call that Ajay has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rohtak. When I along with my younger son reached there, the doctors told us that he died of a drug overdose being given by his friend, Ravi,” the victim’s father added.
Rohtak deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mahesh Kumar said the victim’s body was handed over to his family after conducting a post-mortem and a report is awaited.
“His father alleged that his friend Ravi had given him a drug overdose and, subsequently, he died. We have booked Ravi under Section 304 of the IPC,” the DSP added.
Pooja Sihag has clinched the bronze medal in the women’s freestyle 76 kg category in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games, 2022.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
