Cyber crime SHO among 12 cops transferred in Ludhiana

The police commissioner on Tuesday transferred 12 police personnel, including the cyber crime station-house officer (SHO), on administrative grounds. Inspector Satwant Singh, who was in-charge of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project, will now be the Daresi SHO. (HT File)

This is the first transfer for cyber crime SHO since the police station came up in June 2024. Cyber crime SHO inspector Jatinder Singh was transferred to the Police Lines and has been replaced by inspector Satbir Singh Banger, earlier posted as anti-human trafficking unit SHO.

Daresi SHO inspector Avtar Singh has been transferred as Sadar SHO. He will replace inspector Harshveer Singh, who was transferred to the Police Lines. Harshveer Singh suffered injuries during a raid when ‘nihang’ and his aides allegedly attacked a police team in Kamalpura village on January 17.

Shimlapuri SHO inspector Balwinder Singh was transferred to proclaimed offender (PO) staff as in-charge. Inspector Gagandeep Singh will take over as Shimlapuri SHO.

Division number 6 SHO inspector Rajesh Thakur was transferred to Police Lines and will be replaced by inspector Kulwant Kaur. Inspector Harpreet Singh Dehal has been posted as anti-human trafficking unit in-charge.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Hardeep Singh, who was posted at the division number 4 police station, was transferred to the Traffic unit and ASI Gurmeet Singh from the traffic unit will take his place.