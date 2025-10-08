Cyber police Jammu busts ₹4.44 cr fraud; 3 nabbed from Gujarat

In a major breakthrough against cybercrime, the Jammu cyber police has successfully unearthed a high-value cyber fraud involving ₹4.44 crore, resulting in the arrest of three accused from Surat in Gujarat, said officials. Taking cognisance of the matter, a case under Section 66 D of the Information Technology Act, 2000, was registered at cyber police station, Jammu, and a detailed investigation was launched. (HT Photo)

Jammu SSP Joginder Singh said that on September 2, a written complaint was received from a victim at the cyber police station, Jammu, alleging that he had been defrauded of ₹4.44 crore by people impersonating as law enforcement officials. “The fraudsters falsely accused the complainant of being involved in money laundering using his Aadhaar and SIM credentials,” said the SSP. They coerced the victim into transferring ₹4.44 across multiple bank accounts through a series of fraudulent transactions, he added.

The SSP further said that during the investigation, the cyber police team traced the money trail, examined bank transactions, scrutinised mobile communications, and analysed digital footprints linked to the fraud. “The investigation revealed that the accused network was primarily operating from Gujarat. Based on credible intelligence, a special investigation team led by inspector Gagandeep Singh and inspector Ajit Singh was deputed to Surat in Gujarat,” he said.

In a well-coordinated operation, the team apprehended three accused identified as Chauhan Manish Arunbhai, Ansh Vithani and Kishorbhai Karamshibhai Diyoria. “The arrested individuals were subsequently brought to Jammu for sustained interrogation to identify other co-conspirators, uncover additional evidence, and trace further financial links associated with the crime,” he said.

The Jammu cyber police has, so far, successfully frozen ₹55,88,256.74 across various bank accounts linked to the accused. Efforts are actively underway to reverse and refund the defrauded amounts to the complainant, out of which ₹6 lakh has already been credited back to the victim’s account, he said.