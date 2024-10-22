Cyber Wing’s ‘CY-Station’ in Shimla inaugurated

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday inaugurated the Cyber Wing’s ‘CY-Station’ of the Himachal Pradesh Police in Shimla. Sukhu said that the ‘CY-Station’ was fully equipped with modern technology to ensure a swift response. (HT Photo)

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said that this station would function 24x7 and had been equipped to handle cybercrime-related complaints more efficiently. He said that citizens could register their cybercrime complaints through the toll-free number 1930.

The CM said that the ‘CY-Station’ would enable real-time registration of complaints, particularly in cases of financial frauds. This would facilitate the blocking or lien marking of defrauded amounts through the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS).

“The data centre will act as the nodal hub for the state, overseeing the functioning of the NCRP’s district portal, maintaining a database of all complaints and actions taken, and serving as a key decision-making centre for future strategies,” he added.

Sukhu said that the ‘CY-Station’ was fully equipped with modern technology to ensure a swift response. He said that trained operators had been deployed in the station besides equipping it with automatic software for call recording, ensuring effective follow-up and reference. The data centre’s network infrastructure would serve as a strategic link between Himachal Pradesh’s cyber infrastructure and the centralised National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and in cases where a complaint was reassigned to a bank or financial institution for correction, the data centre will ensure immediate action in coordination with the complainant.

“This modernisation initiative aims to enhance the efficiency, transparency and responsiveness of the police force, ultimately improving public safety and providing better services to the people of the State. By adopting modern tools and systems, the police will be able to address emerging challenges more effectively, streamline processes, and foster stronger community relations, contributing to an overall safer and more secure Himachal Pradesh”, he added.