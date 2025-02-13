Cyclist, biker killed in two road mishaps in Mohali

Two persons lost their lives in separate road mishaps in Mohali on Tuesday. In another case, a 44-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding Maruti Alto car near ITI Chowk in Lalru. The victim was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. (HT Photo)

Notably, a total of 20 persons have been killed in road accidents so far this year, including nine in January.

In the first case, a 45-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by a biker in Nayagaon. The victim, identified as Noor Mohammad of Panchkula, Haryana, was going to a hotel on Kansal road when he was hit by a speeding bike from behind. While the accused fled the spot, the onlookers rushed Mohammad to GMSH, Sector 16, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Nayagaon police have booked the unidentified biker under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Lalru police have booked the unidentified driver of the car bearing a Patiala number.