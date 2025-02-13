Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cyclist, biker killed in two road mishaps in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 13, 2025 09:18 AM IST

In the first case, a 45-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by a biker in Nayagaon; the victim, identified as Noor Mohammad of Panchkula, Haryana, was going to a hotel on Kansal road when he was hit by a speeding bike from behind

Two persons lost their lives in separate road mishaps in Mohali on Tuesday.

In another case, a 44-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding Maruti Alto car near ITI Chowk in Lalru. The victim was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. (HT Photo)
In another case, a 44-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding Maruti Alto car near ITI Chowk in Lalru. The victim was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. (HT Photo)

Notably, a total of 20 persons have been killed in road accidents so far this year, including nine in January.

In the first case, a 45-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by a biker in Nayagaon. The victim, identified as Noor Mohammad of Panchkula, Haryana, was going to a hotel on Kansal road when he was hit by a speeding bike from behind. While the accused fled the spot, the onlookers rushed Mohammad to GMSH, Sector 16, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Nayagaon police have booked the unidentified biker under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In another case, a 44-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding Maruti Alto car near ITI Chowk in Lalru. The victim was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Lalru police have booked the unidentified driver of the car bearing a Patiala number.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On