DA case: Court junks Majithia’s bail plea

MOHALI : A Mohali court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the ongoing disproportionate assets (DA) case.

After marathon hearings spread over several weeks, the court pronounced its order at 5pm on Monday, rejecting his bail application.

Majithia was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) from his residence in Amritsar in connection with the disproportionate assets case On June 25. He is currently lodged in Nabha jail.

The court denied bail on the grounds that the VB was still investigating the case. It argued that if released, Majithia, being an influential figure, could attempt to tamper with evidence and influence witnesses.

Majithia will now approach the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking relief, his counsel Arshdeep Singh Kler said.

During the proceedings, the prosecution was represented by special government counsels Preet Inder Pal Singh and Ferry Soft, while Arshdeep Singh Kler and Damanbir Singh Sobti appeared for Majithia. The court had reserved its order on seven earlier occasions before finally delivering its verdict today, after arguments concluded on August 14.

Public prosecutors pointed out that the defence had filed a voluminous 600-page bail petition, which was extensively debated. A relevant Supreme Court judgment was also cited during arguments. The court was apprised that the investigation remained ongoing, with further action contingent on fresh evidence.

Meanwhile, Majithia’s wife, Ganieve Kaur, has moved the high court seeking cancellation of a notice issued to her on August 10 in connection with the same FIR. The notice reportedly sought certain documents from her. The Punjab government clarified that while Kaur is not an accused, the notice was issued to her as a witness. The HC has now sought a response from the state government.

The disproportionate assets case against Majithia stems from an ongoing investigation by a special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police, which is also probing his alleged involvement in the 2021 drug case.

Majithia had earlier been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, based on a 2018 report submitted by the state’s Anti-Drug Special Task Force (STF). He spent over five months in Patiala Jail before being granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court in August 2022.