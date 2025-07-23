DA case: HC denies bail to dismissed woman constable Amandeep

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday dismissed bail plea of Punjab Police senior constable Amandeep Kaur, arrested by the vigilance bureau (VB) for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday dismissed bail plea of Punjab Police senior constable Amandeep Kaur, arrested by the vigilance bureau (VB) for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

The order was passed by high court bench of justice Manjari Nehru Kaul after hearing both the petitioner and the government counsel. A detailed order is awaited.

Amandeep initially got entangled in a drug trafficking case and is now also being probed by the VB in a DA case.

She was arrested with 17.7gm of heroin on April 2 while driving in a black SUV. When her movable and immovable properties acquired between 2018 and 2025 were scrutinised during the investigation, it came to fore that she had a total income of ₹1.08 crore during the said period while her expenditure stood at ₹1.39 crore, the VB claimed.

Later, assets, including a Mahindra Thar, a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle, residential plots valued at over ₹1 crore, two iPhones and a Rolex watch were also recovered from her. A case was registered on May 26 based on these findings under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at police station Bathinda range.