DA case: Majithia’s judicial custody extended till August 14

A local court on Saturday extended till August 14 the judicial custody of former cabinet minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a disproportionate assets (DA) case. Majithia was produced before the court via video conferencing from Nabha jail, where he is currently lodged. He was sent to judicial custody on July 6 and his remand was later extended on July 18.

His counsel Arshdeep Kler informed that Majithia’s regular bail application is scheduled to be heard on August 4. Furthermore, an application seeking a change of his jail barrack has been listed for August 6.

It is pertinent to mention that the local court had reserved its order on Majithia’s bail application on Friday. The Vigilance Bureau had arrested the SAD leader from Amritsar on June 25. He was sent to judicial custody on July 6 and his remand was later extended on July 18.

According to the FIR registered by the Vigilance Bureau, its preliminary investigation has revealed that more than ₹540 crore worth of “drug money” was laundered in several ways and Majithia had allegedly facilitated it.

The Vigilance Bureau’s FIR against Majithia stemmed from an investigation being carried out by a Punjab Police Special Investigation Team into a 2021 drug case.

In 2021, Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug special task force.

Majithia had spent more than five months in Patiala jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana high court granted him bail.