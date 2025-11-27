Daily festival will inspire youth towards innovation: NDRI director

The ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal on Wednesday organised its first Dairy Festival 2025 on the occasion of National Milk Day. Students at a stall during the Dairy Festival 2025 in Karnal on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Director Dheer Singh said that NDRI’s mission is to connect science, innovation and society. “Through the dairy festival, we are not only showcasing our research achievements but also inspiring youth and farmers to explore new technologies, startup opportunities, and value-added products,” he added.

Officials said that the festival’s objective was to promote value-added dairy products, the Institute’s research achievements, and innovations in the field of startups and entrepreneurship.

The exhibition showcased a variety of technologies and products developed by NDRI scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, startups and leading dairy companies. The products were a particular highlight.

As part of “experiential learning” at least 35 students of BTech fourth year also showcased their products at the students’ counter.

At the counter, visitors and students also purchased milk products like cheesecake, mousse cake, sandwich, cream cheese, bhapa doi, feta cheese, whey-based chana soup, whey-based beverage and aromatic rice kheer.

A Gurugram-based start-up MiliSipp also presented a pearl millet-based fermented probiotic drink for vegan customers, preferring gluten free and low sugar products.

Officials said that the product was developed through technology business incubator (TBI) of the NDRI, designed to support and nurture industries in the field of dairy, food processing, dairy farming and others.

Many innovative products and technology models developed by the students of NDRI were also displayed, which were appreciated by the visitors.

A free milk testing facility was made available to the general public, in which people got the milk brought from their homes analysed for quality, purity and adulteration.

A quiz competition and a painting competition on milk and dairy science were organised for school children, aimed at increasing awareness of dairy science, nutrition and innovation. A large number of students participated enthusiastically, and winners were honoured.

The institute announced that the event will be organised regularly every year to continuously create awareness among the society in the fields of nutrition, technology and entrepreneurship.