Dal revival in focus as ‘Lake Man’ arrives in Dharamshala

The lake’s desiccation has drawn strong reactions from locals due to its religious significance for the community. After the lake went dry last month, the Kagra administration has already contacted Malligavad, a techie-turned-lake-conservationist who has successfully revitalised several water bodies in Bengaluru.

Kangra deputy commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said, “We had a preliminary meeting with him today (Monday). He will be here for the next two days and we will hold another meeting on Tuesday and discuss the issue thoroughly.”

After Malligavad’s arrival in Dharamshala, he surveyed the lake area along with some officials and tourism stakeholders. He also met the locals residing near the lake.

Dharamshala hotel association president Ashwani Bamba, who was accompanying him, said, “He surveyed the lake and met the locals here. He said the lake will be revived and some sustainable solutions will be provided using traditional methods and the material available at the lake.”

The continuous seepage is said to be the reason for the drying up of the lake which last month prompted the administration to shift around 1,200 kg fish to Machyal lake. Nestled among the lush green forests of deodar trees, the Dal Lake is famous for its scenic beauty and is a pilgrim centre due to the presence of a 200-year old Lord Shiva temple on its banks.

The problem of silting and seepage first appeared in the mid-2000s. The local administration started desilting and restoration work in 2008, but it instead aggravated the problem as the lake completely dried up.

Locals have alleged that the lake began losing more water rapidly after desilting was done using earthmovers under a joint project carried out by the tourism and forest departments in 2008.

Located 1,775 m above the sea level amid thick cedar forest, the lake that once had crystal clear water is dying a slow death. The waterbody, which is situated 11 km from Dharamshala near the village of Tota Rani on Mcleodganj-Naddi road, has gradually lost its storage capacity due to rapid silting and continuous seepage. It has further affected the flora and fauna in its catchment areas.