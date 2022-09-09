Dalai Lama pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
In a message to her son King Charles III, Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, expressed deep sadness over the Queen’s death and offered heartfelt condolences to the royal family and the people of the UK
Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Friday mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch, who passed away at the age of 96.
In a message to her son King Charles III, the spiritual leader expressed deep sadness over the Queen’s death and offered heartfelt condolences to the royal family and the people of the UK. “I remember seeing photographs of her coronation in magazines when I was young in Tibet,” the Dalai Lama wrote.
“Her reign, as Britain’s longest-serving monarch, represented celebration, inspiration and a reassuring sense of continuity for so many people alive today,” he said.
“Your mother lived a meaningful life with dignity, grace, a strong sense of service and a warm heart, qualities we all should treasure,” he wrote, concluding his letter with prayers and good wishes.
Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, also extended his heartfelt condolences. “On behalf of all the Tibetans worldwide, I extend my deepest condolences to all members of the Royal Family,” he wrote.
“Her loss is deeply felt by people around the world. Her grace, dignity, and dedication will be looked upon by the generations. May Almighty give strength to the grieving family during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace,” he wrote.
-
Gambling ring busted in Karnataka's Kalaburagi; seven nabbed
Kalaburagi: Police have arrested as many as seven persons for gambling in a public space while playing a game of andar bahar with a deck of cards. Upon receiving a complaint, cops arrived at the area - near Shahabazar Naka - and arrested the individuals. The incident occurred within the Kalaburagi nagar chowk police station limits. Cops have seized the 52 cards and cash of over ₹1 lakh.
-
Tejashwi's 2nd stint as Nitish's deputy: Late night checks, strict directives
Bihar deputy chief minister on Thursday inspected the Integrated Command and Control Centre which will monitor the video feed from 2,500 security cameras being installed in the first phase. Recently, the deputy CM, who also holds the health portfolio, made surprise checks at PMCH, the state's largest government health facility, besides the hospitals at Gardiner Road and Gardani Bagh.
-
Amid land dispute between two groups, gatherings restricted in J&K’s Rajouri
In the wake of a land dispute between two groups in Rajouri, restrictions were imposed in the town under Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The restrictions were imposed on orders of district magistrate Vikas Kundal as a precautionary measure, officials said. “We inform the people that restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPc have been imposed in Rajouri town. People are advised to remain indoors,” the message said.
-
Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College cites lack of funds, holds part of salaries
Delhi government-funded Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College withheld a part of the salaries of professors in July citing paucity of funds while promising to pay the deducted amount after the fund crunch is over. In a notice on Tuesday, Hem Chand Jain, the officiating principal of the college, said ₹30,000 has been retained from the net salaries of assistant professors and ₹50,000 from those of associate professors/professors for July.
-
Assam: Doctors treat rare dialysis-induced skin ailment with kidney transplant
A team of doctors at the government-run Guwahati Medical College Hospital in Assam successfully treated a rare dialysis-induced skin ailment by performing kidney transplant on the patient. A report on the operation conducted on a 30-year-old woman patient in December last year by a team of doctors from the super-speciality unit of GMCH led by Dr Sasanka Kumar Barua recently appeared in Cureus, a US-based medical journal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics