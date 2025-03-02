Dalits protest for land rights in Sangrur village

Dalit protesters in Be-Chirag village, Sangrur, renamed the area “Begumpura” to symbolise their fight for land rights. Dalit protesters in Be-Chirag village, Sangrur, renamed the area “Begumpura” to symbolise their fight for land rights. (Representational image)

The protest, led by the Zameen Prapati Sangarsh Committee (ZPSC), saw Dalits from the Malwa region gather near the Bathinda-Zirakpur highway and march to the village, demanding equal land distribution.

Mukesh Malod, zonal president of ZPSC, addressed the gathering, stating, “Despite the government’s claims of land reforms through the 1972 Land Holdings Act, large tracts of land are still under illegal control of big landowners, while Dalits continue to lack basic housing.”

The protesters claimed 927 acres of land in Be-Chirag village are under illegal occupation and insisted no crops would be sown on the land till it is fairly divided among Dalits, landless individuals, and small farmers.

They also urged the Punjab government to enforce the 1972 Land Holdings Act, ensuring land above 17.5 acres is distributed equitably. Despite thousands of people participating, the police presence was low, with only around 15 officers at the site.