Dam gates opened, UP tourist drowns in swollen Kullu river

Two tourists from Uttar Pradesh were swept away in the strong water current of Parvati river in Manikaran Valley of Kullu district on Thursday. Later, the body of one of them was fished out while a search is on for the other, officials said. The mishap took place after the NHPC dam at Barshaini released water after being directed by the administration. The deceased has been identified as Prashant Chorasia of Uttar Pradesh.

The police said that at around 1.30 pm, three tourists were swept away from one place and two others from another place in Kullu's Kasaul valley. Out of them, three were rescued by local residents while the search for the one is still on in the river.

According to the police, fire brigade personnel, divers, cops and local people are searching for the missing tourist but strong current and muddy river water is hindering the process.

The incident took place after the water level of Parvati river rose following the release of water from NHPC’s dam located at Barshaini. Area residents said no forewarning was given though district officials said hooters were blown.

Kullu deputy commissioner, Torul S Raveesh said, “Hooters were blown at time of releasing water by the project management who had orders of immediate release of water.” The DC had a meeting with the dam management on Wednesday. Necessary instructions were given to everyone regarding releasing water from the dam.

“Search operations are ongoing to find the other body,” said Kullu additional district magistrate Ashwani Kumar. The incident reportedly happened after the Parbati-II hydroelectric project began releasing water from its reservoir in the morning. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to find out if the protocol of warning and alert was followed or not, and Kullu SDM would submit its report within a week, Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the Mandi district administration issued an advisory, stating that due to rise in discharge in the Beas river and it’s tributaries, water would be released from Larji dam. People have been advised not go close to river banks.

Days on, two remain missing in Bilaspur

Two persons feared to have drowned in Sutlej river in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district remain missing after three days of searches, police said. On Monday, five persons were taking a bath in Sutlej in Harnoda when two of them — Milan Budha of Tiuni in Dehradun and and Sushil Khatri of Nepal — were washed away. Police reached the spot as soon as they received the information about the incident and launched a rescue operation with a team of divers, however, they were unable to trace the missing people.

DSP (Headquarters) Madan Dhiman confirmed the report and said that a large-scale search operation is being conducted to find the missing persons.