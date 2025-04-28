Dam water levels low, Punjab stares at ‘power’ crisis ahead of paddy season

Punjab is staring at a potential crisis ahead of paddy sowing season starting June 1 with most of the reservoirs needed for irrigation and power generation in the state and neighbouring Himachal Pradesh reporting water levels well below normal. The water level in Bhakra reservoir, also known as Gobind Sagar, is at 474.78m, down by four metres from last year’s level of 478.78m on the corresponding day. (HT File)

The low levels can hamper the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) ability to meet the peak power demand during paddy season which is slated to be around 17,500MW, warned experts.

According to the latest data released by the Central Water Commission (CWC) on April 24, the combined water storage in the key reservoirs of Himachal Pradesh is currently 40.67% below normal, while those Punjab the dip is sharper with water levels 44.85% below normal average.

These figures are based on the average reservoir levels accounted for over the last 10 years.

VK Gupta, a retired PSPCL engineer, said, “The low water level in reservoirs is cause of concern for Punjab as no rainfall is expected in May, and there will be no filling of the dams. The low water level will hurt the PSPCL during the peak period, which is from June 1 to June 20, when the maximum demand is likely to rise to 17,000 MW.”

Of the total 6,000 to 6,500 MW generated by PSPCL, nearly 1,000 MW comes from hydroelectric plants.

Punjab’s only reservoir, Ranjit Sagar Dam, is reporting critically low water levels. The water level in Ranjit Sagar Dam, which has a capacity to generate 600 MW, is 500.34 meters (1631 feet) down by seven meters (22.7 feet) from last year’s level of 507.26 meters (1653.7 feet). This is a 39% dip from last year’s level and 45% from the normal 10-year average.

In Himachal Pradesh, the water level in Bhakra reservoir, also known as Gobind Sagar, is at 474.78m, down by four metres from last year’s level of 478.78m on the corresponding day. This represents a dip of 17.63% from last year’s level and 29.7% from the normal.

At Pong, the reservoir level is 394.35m against last year’s level of 404.13m on the corresponding day last year. The water level at Pong is down by 62.49% from the last year and 54.8% from the normal.

PSPCL officials, pleading anonymity, said they are aware of the situation and have countermeasures in place to meet any shortfall.

“The low water levels are certainly a concern, especially in the context of hydroelectric generation, but we have sufficient arrangements in place to manage the power supply during peak demand through grid purchases and banking agreements,” a senior PSPCL official said.

Alarming decline

Dam Current water level last year’s level

Ranjit Sagar Dam 500.34m 507.26m

Gobind Sagar 474.78m 478.78m

Pong 394.35m 404.13m

{ * Central Water Commission data on April 24}