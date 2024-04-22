‘Damaged’ railway under-bridge a safety risk, say Ludhiana commuters

Commuters have alleged that the damaged railway under-bridge near Lodhi Club and Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar is posing “serious safety risks”. According to the commuters, the damaged expansion joints and iron grills of the under-bridge built in 2014 are in need of repair, alleging that the authorities are yet to address the issue. In recent times, there have been reports of tires being damaged due to the exposed iron grills. (Manish/HT)

In recent times, there have been reports of tires being damaged due to the exposed iron grills. The situation becomes even more serious in the evening hours when the visibility is somewhat reduced.

Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) executive engineer JP Singh assured that the situation would be addressed promptly and said instructions would be issued to officials concerned for repair.

The public say that under-bridge is also riddled with potholes. It was constructed in 2014 at a cost of ₹37.5 crore.

Commuters have called for the need of urgent maintenance. Additionally, they alleged that open sewerage covers contribute to the hazards.

BRS Nagar resident Naginder Singh emphasised the noise caused by the damaged expansion joints and urged officials to prioritise repairs as the bridge caters to a lot of traffic as it connects the national highway with the interiors.

Another resident Rajesh Gupta expressed worry about the damaged expansion joints and called upon GLADA to take immediate action.