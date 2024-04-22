 ‘Damaged’ railway under-bridge a safety risk, say Ludhiana commuters - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Damaged’ railway under-bridge a safety risk, say Ludhiana commuters

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Apr 23, 2024 05:00 AM IST

The situation becomes even more serious in the evening hours when the visibility is somewhat reduced

Commuters have alleged that the damaged railway under-bridge near Lodhi Club and Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar is posing “serious safety risks”. According to the commuters, the damaged expansion joints and iron grills of the under-bridge built in 2014 are in need of repair, alleging that the authorities are yet to address the issue.

In recent times, there have been reports of tires being damaged due to the exposed iron grills. (Manish/HT)
In recent times, there have been reports of tires being damaged due to the exposed iron grills. (Manish/HT)

In recent times, there have been reports of tires being damaged due to the exposed iron grills. The situation becomes even more serious in the evening hours when the visibility is somewhat reduced.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) executive engineer JP Singh assured that the situation would be addressed promptly and said instructions would be issued to officials concerned for repair.

The public say that under-bridge is also riddled with potholes. It was constructed in 2014 at a cost of 37.5 crore.

Commuters have called for the need of urgent maintenance. Additionally, they alleged that open sewerage covers contribute to the hazards.

BRS Nagar resident Naginder Singh emphasised the noise caused by the damaged expansion joints and urged officials to prioritise repairs as the bridge caters to a lot of traffic as it connects the national highway with the interiors.

Another resident Rajesh Gupta expressed worry about the damaged expansion joints and called upon GLADA to take immediate action.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On