Dashboard to give updated info on devp projects: Ludhiana DC

A dashboard is built to monitor the progress development works in the district. Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the district administration has built a dashboard where updated information related to development projects will be available at the click of a mouse. DC Sakshi Sawhney presiding over a meeting with all departments’ regarding a development projects and schemes in Ludhiana on Wednesday, March 06, 2024. (HT Photo)

Sawhney presided over a meeting with all departments in district administrative complex where she emphasised that the dashboard will allow the administration to ensure real-time and constant project monitoring, ensuring faster implementation of all schemes. It will display details of all projects and executive agencies, including updated information on completed works, the status of on-going projects, the progress of work, and the reason for delays, if any, tenders, stages of tenders, payments and completion reports.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

DC stated the dashboard will help to complete the projects timely and remove any roadblocks that may arise during their execution. Additionally, it will enable real-time tracking and progress reporting, she added.

She asked all department heads to fill the details of on-going works and appoint dedicated nodal officers to update the data constantly.

ADC (G) Ojsavi Alankar, assistant commissioner Krishna Pal Rajpoot and heads of different departments were present during the meeting.