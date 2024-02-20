Day 4 of Dibrugarh NSA detainees’ fast: Kin hand over memorandum to Amritsar DC

As the hunger strike being carried out by NSA detainees at Dibrugarh Jail in Assam over alleged violations of their privacy and human rights entered the fourth day on Tuesday, their kin and Sikh leaders met Amritsar deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Tuesday to raise their concerns. As the hunger strike being carried out by NSA detainees at Dibrugarh Jail in Assam over alleged violations of their privacy and human rights entered the fourth day on Tuesday, their kin and Sikh leaders met Amritsar deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Tuesday to raise their concerns. (HT Photo)

According to purported audios of two of the 10 detainees, Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh, the two of them are also refusing to drink water, which has caused their health to deteriorate. The detainees are demanding to be transferred to Punjab jails.

They handed over a memorandum to the DC, which reads, “We would like to bring to your notice that the Human Rights of the following 10 NSA detainees have been gravely violated by the authorities of Central Jail, Dibrugarh, Assam by illegally intruding into their private affairs by installing hidden spy cameras in the electrical appliances placed in their barracks, bedrooms, washrooms, and bathrooms.”

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leaders Harpal Singh Blair and Upkar Singh Sandhu, Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala, Damdami Taksal leader Baba Ram Singh had also accompanied the detainees’ kin, they said that the DC had assured them that the issue would be resolved soon.

Meanwhile, Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said, “If anything unfavourable happens to any of the detainees, the jail administration, Punjab government, and Centre will be responsible for that,” he added.

On February 17, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh stated in an X post that they have recovered numerous unauthorised items, including a spy camera, a smartphone, a keypad phone, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones and speakers, a smartwatch, among other items from the NSA cell.