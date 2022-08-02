Day after AAP councillor Mohammad Akbar Bholi’s murder, business partner, 2 others arrested
A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Mohammad Akbar ‘Bholi’ was shot dead in Malerkota, police claimed to have cracked the case with the arrest of his business partner Wasim Iqbal alias Soni and his two aides.
As per the police, Soni had hatched the conspiracy to kill the AAP councillor so as to not repay ₹2.5 crore, which the latter had invested in his business.
Addressing a press conference, inspector general of police (IG) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Avneet Kaur said Bholi was murdered at his gym near Ludhiana Bypass Malerkotla on Sunday morning by two unidentified persons.
The IG revealed that the victim had given a shop in Grewal Chowk on rent to Wasim Iqbal alias Soni, who was involved in the sale of two-wheelers and clothes.
The AAP councillor also invested ₹2.5 crore into Soni’s business, but later started demanding it back. Unwilling to repay the money, Soni hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him.
To make the plan foolproof, Soni borrowed an SUV from his friend on the pretext of visiting Panchkula. But instead he, along with his brother-in-law Muhammad Asif, took the SUV to his business partner Mohammad Sadav, a resident of Saharanpur, from where they went to Shamli to meet one Muhammad Taseem who helped them purchase a locally made pistol and cartridges for ₹9,000. The trio returned to Malerkotla the same night.
Once in Malerkotla, Soni gave the pistol and cartridges to his brother-in-law, who along with his friend Muhammad Mursad, committed the crime. Soni then helped the duo flee the spot.
Police arrested Soni, Sadav and Taseem while they were fleeing in the Fortuner, bearing registration number PB-19-Q-9000.
IG Chhina efforts are on to nab Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Mursad.
-
Militant killed in Binner village was involved in civilian killings: J&K Police
The militant killed in Binner village on the outskirts of Baramulla was involved in civilian killings, J&K Police said on Monday. The militant was killed inside an abandoned building close to the forest area on Sunday morning after police and army launched a joint operation in the area. A police spokesperson said Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Wailoo Pattan father Fayaz Ahmad Bhat was an active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen, who was killed in 2015 at Devbug.
-
105 tourists stuck in flash floods rescued in Lahaul and Spiti
At least 105 people were rescued in a three-hour-long operation undertaken jointly by the Border Road Organization, district administration and police in Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday night. The flooding in Doirni nullah on Sunday evening disrupted the traffic on strategic NH 505 which connects Sissu to a village close to China's border, Nako. The stranded tourists were rescued and later lodged at Koksar. Flash floods occurred at four places in Lahaul and Spiti.
-
Engineer caught taking bribe in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir anti -corruption bureau on Monday arrested an engineer of rural development department in Baramulla district for demanding and accepting a bribe, officials said here. The ACB received a complaint alleging that assistant executive engineer, Ravinder Singh, rural development department, Boniyar, Baramulla is demanding bribe of Rs 4,000 for releasing CDR amount, the agency spokesman said. The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he deposited a CDR for the work in Boniyar.
-
4 of family among 7 pilgrims from Mohali drown in Gobind Sagar Lake in Himachal’s Una
Seven pilgrims, including four of a family, from Mohali drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal's Una district on Monday afternoon. According to the police, they were part of a group of 11 pilgrims, and the incident happened when they entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in Bangana sub-division to take bath. Out of the 11, four managed to come out after some time while the rest seven could not, they said.
-
26-year-old biker run over by truck after crashing into car’s open door in Mohali
A 26-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a truck after The deceased, Manjit Singh crashed into a car's open door in Landran on Sunday evening. His friend, who was riding pillion, suffered grievous injuries. The deceased, Manjit Singh, and his injured co-worker, Vikram Singh, who reside in Kharar, were on their way home after finishing their shift at an automobile service station in Landran, where they used to wash cars, when the mishap took place.
