Day after AAP councillor Mohammad Akbar Bholi’s murder, business partner, 2 others arrested

A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Mohammad Akbar ‘Bholi’ was shot dead in Malerkota, police claimed to have cracked the case with the arrest of his business partner Wasim Iqbal alias Soni and his two aides.

As per the police, Soni had hatched the conspiracy to kill the AAP councillor so as to not repay ₹2.5 crore, which the latter had invested in his business.

Addressing a press conference, inspector general of police (IG) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Avneet Kaur said Bholi was murdered at his gym near Ludhiana Bypass Malerkotla on Sunday morning by two unidentified persons.

The IG revealed that the victim had given a shop in Grewal Chowk on rent to Wasim Iqbal alias Soni, who was involved in the sale of two-wheelers and clothes.

The AAP councillor also invested ₹2.5 crore into Soni’s business, but later started demanding it back. Unwilling to repay the money, Soni hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him.

To make the plan foolproof, Soni borrowed an SUV from his friend on the pretext of visiting Panchkula. But instead he, along with his brother-in-law Muhammad Asif, took the SUV to his business partner Mohammad Sadav, a resident of Saharanpur, from where they went to Shamli to meet one Muhammad Taseem who helped them purchase a locally made pistol and cartridges for ₹9,000. The trio returned to Malerkotla the same night.

Once in Malerkotla, Soni gave the pistol and cartridges to his brother-in-law, who along with his friend Muhammad Mursad, committed the crime. Soni then helped the duo flee the spot.

Police arrested Soni, Sadav and Taseem while they were fleeing in the Fortuner, bearing registration number PB-19-Q-9000.

IG Chhina efforts are on to nab Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Mursad.