Day on, Opposition councillors resign from mayor’s panel to finalise Manimajra land zoning plan

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla constituted a committee to examine the terms and conditions and revise the zoning plan of a prime land parcel in Manimajra, which Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is planning to auction with a reserve price of nearly ₹800 crore, Opposition councillors resigned from the committee. The councillors also protested against the mayor’s behaviour and said that they were forcefully removed from the House, creating an unconducive environment for fair discussions. (HT File)

Facing strong objections from the Opposition, the House had on September 30 decided to redraft the terms and conditions for the auction. The civic body has earmarked a 6.9-acre plot in Shivalik Enclave, Manimajra, where five plots in Pocket Number 6 are proposed to be auctioned with a combined reserve price of over ₹794 crore. The land, considered among MC’s most valuable assets, is expected to draw interest from major real estate developers.

On Friday, the mayor had constituted the committee, including BJP councillors Sarabjit Kaur (chairperson), Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu; Congress councillors Gurpreet Singh Gabi and Taruna Mehta; AAP councillors Jasbir Singh Laddi and Prem Lata; and nominated councillor Naresh Panchal and Ramneek Singh Bedi.

Additionally, to ensure all relevant stakeholders are represented, the committee decided to invite special invitees from various departments, including: sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, East) and representatives from the Chandigarh Housing Board and deputy commissioner’s office and estate office, Chandigarh.

However on Saturday, Congress and AAP councillors Gurpreet Singh Gabi, Taruna Mehta, Jasbir Singh Laddi and Prem Lata resigned stating that the committee holds no legitimate authority and that all councillors should be included in such important deliberations in the interest of the city.

The councillors cited financial transactions worth crores of rupees requiring detailed deliberations in the House with technical experts and representatives from the engineering department to ensure transparency and prevent misuse.

The councillors also protested against the mayor’s behaviour and said that they were forcefully removed from the House, creating an unconducive environment for fair discussions.

Meanwhile, mayor Babla said, “I have consistently maintained that we will ensure 100% transparency in the auction of the land in Manimajra, and that is why a special committee, comprising of councillors from all political parties, was formed as decided in the last House meeting to examine the Oustee Quota and Zoning plan. The fact that those very individuals who claim to champion the city’s interests with their false propaganda and theatrics have now resigned from this crucial committee speaks volumes. Their sudden departure only corroborates that they are not serious about the development of Chandigarh. When it comes to the real, hard work of city development, they run away from their responsibilities.”