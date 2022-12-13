Daylight dacoity in Jammu: Mastermind behind NC leader’s murder arrested after gunfight

The alleged mastermind behind the murder of a former National Conference legislator in New Delhi last year, was arrested after a brief encounter here, a senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer said on Tuesday.

Harpreet Singh alias Amit Rana was wanted in connection with the killing of TS Wazir. His arrest followed investigation into a recent dacoity by a group of 10 armed criminals wearing police uniforms at the house of businessman Rakesh Agarwal in posh Gandhi Nagar locality, additional director general of police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, said.

Those arrested are Manjeet Singh of Dasuya in Hoshiarpur, Harjinder Singh of Badayana in Jalandhar, Rap Singh alias Raja Singh of Dasuya in Hoshiarpur, one Pintu and infamous con artist Harpreet Singh, alias Amit Rana, who was wanted for Wazir’s murder. Rana, who grew up in Connaught Place in New Delhi, had been putting up at Digiana in Jammu.

Additional director general of police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said, “The accused wanted to murder prominent businessman Choudhary Nagar Singh at the house of another businessman, Rakesh Aggarwal. However, after they were unsuccessful, they robbed Aggarwal as an afterthought.”

“The dacoits had entered Aggarwal’s home posing as cops from the cyber wing of the police. They were dressed in police uniforms,” he said.

“Following the daylight dacoity on December 7, at least 15 police teams were constituted to crack the case. Six teams were sent to Delhi, Chandigarh and Hoshiarpur. Harpreet Singh opened fire at the police team in Narwal but was captured alive.,

The police teams have also recovered ₹5 lakh of the ₹15 to ₹10 lakh looted from the businessman, two pistols and police uniforms.

Wazir was found murdered on September 9, 2021 at New Delhi’s Moti Nagar area in mysterious circumstances. He was to travel to Canada but he went missing in Delhi on September 2. He was a close confidante of Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah.

A case was registered under Sections 395 (dacoity), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act at the Gandhi Nagar police station.