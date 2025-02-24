DC issues notices to 271 travel agents for expired licences

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal has issued notices to 271 travel agents in the district for failing to renew their licences. In a crackdown on illegal immigration practises, he has directed all SDMs to inspect the documents of travel agents and immigration consultants within their jurisdiction to prevent fraud. The deputy commissioner urged travel agents to maintain proper office records and ensure compliance with legal requirements. (HT File)

Aggarwal has also instructed police to inform his office whenever a case is registered against a travel agent. The deputy commissioner warned that strict action would be taken against unauthorised agents operating illegally in the district.

Additionally, he appealed to aspiring immigrants to use legal channels for going abroad, cautioning them against fraudulent agents promising unauthorised migration routes.