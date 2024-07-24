DC orders safety audit of all bridges

In response to recent cave-ins at Lakkar Bridge and the overpass near the bus stand, deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sahwney has ordered a comprehensive safety audit of all bridges in the city. Road cave-in on the side of the ISBT flyover in Ludhiana. (HT File)

Sahwney stated that the municipal corporation, public works department, irrigation department, and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have been directed to carry out this audit promptly to ensure the safety and stability of the bridges.

Information from the deputy commissioner’s office highlighted that they had already issued orders in the first week of this month to the NHAI regarding damage to the national highway near Akhada Chowk and village Aligarh Chowk in Jagraon. For the safety of traffic on the national highway, officials have been instructed to repair the damaged portions immediately.

NHAI officials were also instructed to submit safety certificates for similar areas, such as flyovers where such situations could potentially occur, along the national highways within the jurisdiction of district Ludhiana.

Sahwney said, “I have issued orders to all departments for the safety audit of all the bridges in the district to ensure we do not pose any risk to the safety of commuters and city residents.”

On Tuesday, cracks and cave-ins surfaced at the bridge over the bus stand, adding to the concerns about risky commutes in the city. A few days earlier, the municipal corporation had covered the caved-in area on Lakkar Bridge. These incidents, following two days of rainfall, highlight the poor materials used in the construction of these bridges.