 DC reviews cleaning work of flood-prone areas along Sutlej
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
DC reviews cleaning work of flood-prone areas along Sutlej

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 30, 2024 11:58 PM IST

The commissioner said executive agencies were working round the clock at all the crucial sites along the Sutlej river

Deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney on Sunday took stock of flood vulnerable points, besides work of cleaning drains, in various areas of district. Rain had wreaked havoc in the villages around Ladhowal in 2023.

DC Sakshi Sawhney inspecting flood vulnerable points and cleaning of drains in various areas of Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
DC Sakshi Sawhney inspecting flood vulnerable points and cleaning of drains in various areas of Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Accompanied by additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Rupinder Pal Singh, deputy revenue officer (DRO) Gurjinder Singh, executive engineer drainage Rajat Grover and other officials, Sawhney visited Dhulewal Complex in Machhiwara, Maini-Chamkaur Sahib and Budha Nullah-Koom link drains.

At the drains, she checked the progress of the cleaning drive being done by two poclain machines and told officials to expedite the work and complete the process within the next two days. She also asked the officials to stock an ample amount of sandbags near Dhulewal Complex for emergency use.

The commissioner said executive agencies were working round the clock at all the crucial sites along the Sutlej river. She further said that sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) were monitoring the progress of the works daily and any sort of laxity would not be tolerated in strengthening all the vulnerable points on the entire stretch along the river. She said every effort was being made to avert flood-like situations in the district.

The DC also mentioned that no stone should be left unturned to evolve a fool-proof mechanism for fortifying the weak points so that people do not face any sort of inconvenience during the upcoming rainy season.

Chandigarh
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
