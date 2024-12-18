Death of 6-year-old in Ludhiana school: Family cremates body, continues protest for principal’s arrest

Family members of six-year-old Amayra Sood, a class 1 student of BCM Senior Secondary School, Sector 32 A, Chandigarh Road, who was crushed to death by a school bus on campus, cremated the body on Wednesday amid police security. She lost her life two days ago. However, the protest of the family continued for the third consecutive day seeking arrest of principal DP Guleria. Kin of six-year-old Amayra Sood staging a protest in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

To create pressure on the authorities, a group of parents of school students took to social networking sites for protest. They are sharing posts seeking the arrest of the principal. Even during the cremation, the kin of the victim were carrying two huge banners carrying a picture of Amayra at the top and a picture of school principal DP Guleria, demanding his arrest. The kin displaced one banner at the entrance gate of the cremation ground and the second banner inside the crematorium where the last rites were being performed.

The kin stated that the protest would continue till the arrest. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, East) said only school van driver has been arrested so far. The police would arrest the principal after investigating the matter thoroughly.

Amaira Sood had lost her life due to alleged negligence by the school authorities on Monday. She was mowed down by her own school bus on the institution’s premises after being forced to alight unsupervised due to the absence of an attendant.

The Division number 7 police have lodged an FIR under Sections 105, 238 and 61 of the BNS against the driver, school principal DP Guleria and management members following the complaint of Anurag Sood, father of the victim.