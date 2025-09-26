Death of MBBS student: Drunk driving grave menace, not mere lapse, says Punjab and Haryana HC

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed a bail plea of a 70-year-old driver, accused of causing the death of a MBBS student in Patiala in 2023 observing that drunk driving is a grave menace, not merely a lapse. The bench of justice Sumeet Goel observed that a person who chooses to drive under the influence of alcohol does not merely endanger his own life but recklessly imperils the lives of innocent citizens using the road.

The bench of justice Sumeet Goel observed that a person who chooses to drive under the influence of alcohol does not merely endanger his own life but recklessly imperils the lives of innocent citizens using the road. “The act, by its very nature creates potential for fatal accidents, loss of invaluable human lives and serious injuries apart from damage to property by creating a hazardous situation on public roads undermining the very fabric of public safety and order. Fatal accidents, loss of invaluable human lives and serious injuries apart from damage to property and public roads, undermining the very fabric of public safety and order,” it added.

The court was hearing the third bail plea of Jagtar Singh, who has been accused in a fatal road accident that occurred in Patiala on November 1, 2023.

According to the prosecution, the victim, Arshdeep Singh (24), was a medical student pursuing his MBBS from Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. On the day of the incident, Arshdeep and his father, a retired school teacher, were travelling to Patiala and had stopped their car near the Prabhlahan flyover on the Sangrur-Patiala highway.

Arshdeep had stepped out of the vehicle to urinate. As he was re-entering the car, a truck approached from behind and ran over him, resulting in his death. The truck driver was allegedly intoxicated at the time. Bystanders at the scene managed to catch him initially, but he later fled. He was arrested the following day.

In his bail application, Jagtar stated that he is a senior citizen, approximately 70 years old, and has been in custody since November 1, 2023. He pointed out that while the challan has been filed, none of the 15 witnesses listed have yet been examined. Given the likely delay in the trial, his lawyer argued that he should be granted bail.

The court observed as such there is no fresh substantial change in the circumstances under which he withdrew his two earlier petitions filed seeking bail. It also noted that there is no undue delay in the trial.

It took note of allegations against the petitioner and termed them “grave and specific”. The gravity of offence, the manner of its commission and its impact on society must weigh while deciding the plea of liberty from a petitioner, it added.

“The offence of drunken driving cannot be viewed in isolation as a mere act of mischief or lapse on the part of the offender. It constitutes a grave menace of public safety and strikes at the very root of societal order,” it further recorded dismissing the plea and adding that the law mandates strict treatment to such offences and if any leniency is shown that would send out a wrong signal and embolden others to indulge in similar hazardous acts.