Death of two sanitation workers in Hansi: Haryana human rights panel seeks report from hotel owner, administration

The HHRC has directed the hotel management to immediately stop manual cleaning and entry of workers into septic or sewer tanks without protective gear, gas testing, rescue arrangements, and oxygen cylinders, and submit a compliance report within six weeks.

Taking a suo motu cognizance of a news report published on October 20, the HHRC said that two workers--Somveer of village Garhi and Virender of village Jamawari--were employed at a hotel in Hansi of Hisar district. The duo were allegedly forced to enter a septic tank without any protective gear after the sewer motor malfunctioned. One worker fell unconscious immediately after entering the tank, and the other also lost consciousness while rescuing his colleague.

“Both died, presumably due to exposure to poisonous gases inside the tank. The family members of the deceased have accused the hotel management of negligence and coercion, holding it responsible for the incident,” the rights body said in a statement.

The commission said that as per the report and the preliminary information received, the workers were instructed to enter the septic tank without oxygen cylinders, gas testing or any protective equipment.

The HHRC full bench comprising chairperson justice (retd) Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, observed that under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, the right to life also includes the right to a safe, healthy, and dignified workplace.

“It is the legal responsibility of employers and state authorities to ensure the safety of workers from life-threatening hazards at the workplace,” said the commission.

The HHRC further stated that hotel management failed to provide necessary safety measures, trained personnel, rescue arrangements, and mechanical cleaning systems, thereby violating the rights to life, health, safety, and dignity of the workers.

“Allowing workers to operate in hazardous conditions without safety equipment is a clear violation of human rights,” the Commission has stated, pointing out that the employer and concerned authorities failed in their constitutional and statutory duties regarding labour safety.

The HHRC has directed Hisar deputy commissioner to submit a report within six weeks about the relief, compensation, and rehabilitation measures provided to the families of the deceased, while municipal council (Hansi) or gram panchayat will submit a report covering the causes of the incident, status of the hotel’s license and inspections, and violations.

Hansi superintendent of police has been directed to submit a report about the FIR registered, charges invoked, and status of the investigation, according to the spokesperson of the HHRC.