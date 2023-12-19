Dec 19-23: Fireworks on the anvil as Himachal assembly winter session begins today

With the Himachal assembly’s winter session starting from December 19 at Tapovan in Dharamshala, the ruling Congress and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are likely to indulge in politically charged arguments. The session will come to a close on December 23. Preparations are underway for the winter session that will be held at Tapovan in Dharamshala. (HT Photo)

While chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s government, which completed one year in office on December 11, will showcase its achievements in its tenure, the BJP, buoyed by its recent poll wins in three states, will look to attack the government over its unfulfilled promises.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The recent ₹633-crore grant from the Centre will also be a bone of contention with the Congress government claiming it to be inadequate. The government, while urging the Centre to declare the calamity as a national disaster, had estimated losses over ₹12,000 crore in the recent natural disaster. The state government had announced a relief package of ₹4,500 crore.

The BJP is likely to attack the government on the deteriorating fiscal health of the state as well.

Ahead of the session, the Himachal police have taken precautions. Director general of police Sanjay Kundu has formed a board of officers with inspector general Santosh Patial at the helm and over 500 police personnel have been deployed.

Speaker holds all-party meeting

Himachal Pradesh Assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Monday conducted at all party meetings for the winter session commencing on Tuesday.

Industry and Parliamentary affairs minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, former minister Sukhram Ram Chaudhary, and independent legislator Hoshiyar Singh attended the meeting held at the Vidhan Sabha premises in Tapovan in Dharamshala. Addressing media, Pathania said in total there will be five meetings.

Pathania said the Legislative Assembly Secretariat is fully alert for organising the Tapovan winter session and preparations have been completed. Vidhan Sabha Secretariat also held a meeting with security officials.

Pathania said school students will be given the opportunity to watch the proceedings of the House. Permission will be given as per the availability of space.

Pathania added that he would request the honourable members of the ruling party and the opposition to raise only the issues related to the public interest in the House.