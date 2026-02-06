Decade on, Shalimar Mall set to come back in new avatar this Oct

Panchkula’s iconic Shalimar Mall, closed for over a decade, is all set to reopen by October, promising a modern makeover and a revival of the city’s lifestyle scene. Originally opened in 2009 with much fanfare, the mall was closed down in 2015 following prolonged legal hurdles. Spread over 8,400 square yards in the heart of the city, Shalimar was Panchkula’s first mall. (File)

Spread over 8,400 square yards in the heart of the city, Shalimar was Panchkula’s first mall.

The mall is getting a complete facelift. Plans include a terrace-garden dining zone, high-end lifestyle brands, popular bars, and multi-cuisine restaurants. The five-storey mall, including the ground floor, will feature a rooftop, three basement parking levels for around 400 cars, and nearly 100 retail outlets. A large open space will host exhibitions and events, offering families shopping, dining, and entertainment in one location.

“We want Shalimar Mall to be more than just a shopping centre—it will be a lifestyle destination,” said Innate Aggarwal, one of the mall’s brand development heads.

Efforts to revive the mall began in 2019 but were delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Work picked up last year and has since accelerated. Discussions with several brands are underway, with Letters of Intent expected to be signed soon. The mall will feature premium food courts, a three-screen multiplex, and a dedicated family entertainment and fun zone, making it a one-stop destination for all age groups.

Prime location, big plans

Located on an 8,400-square-yard plot in Sector 5 near Geeta Chowk, the mall is expected to attract significant footfall. Currently, Panchkula has only two multiplexes—one in Sector 5 and another in Amravati Enclave—so the revamped mall is poised to reclaim its position as a major entertainment hub. Talks are ongoing with national-level cinema chains for the multiplex.

Stakeholders in focus

Aggarwal confirmed that statutory approvals are in place and reassured buyers who were allotted spaces as early as 2006 that their interests are being protected. “We are working towards solutions that will benefit all stakeholders,” he said.