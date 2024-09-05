Decision on alliance with Cong in a day or two: Sisodia

(Blurb) Will do anything to defeat the BJP in Haryana, says Delhi’s ex-deputy CM AAP leader Manish Sisodia with other leaders during a roadshow in Sonipat. (PTI)

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal would take the final call in a day or two on allying with the Congress and also the number of seats to be contested in the Haryana assembly elections.

Speaking to mediapersons after addressing a ‘Badlaav’ (change) rally in Panipat’s Samalkha, the AAP leader said, “The primary objective of the party is to keep the BJP out of power. Kejriwal will be out of jail in a day or two and will take the final call on the alliance. The party will do anything to defeat the BJP.”

Kejriwal is currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Hearing of his bail application is scheduled for Thursday in the Supreme Court.

AAP as well as Congress leaders have already held two rounds of talks over seat sharing in Haryana, where polls are due on October 5. The AAP has demanded nine seats while the Congress has offered seven seats, party insiders said.

According to Sisodia, “Kejriwal is in jail because he gave good education to Delhi children, ensured good hospitals and free electricity and water. The BJP felt Haryana people will vote for Kejriwal and that is why he is in jail.”

Earlier in the day, Sisodia led a roadshow in Sonepat’s Ghanaur.

Party’s state president Sushil Gupta, senior state vice president Anurag Dhanda, leaders Balbir Singh Saini, Jaipal Sharma and BK Kaushik were also present during the rally. Sisodia highlighted the achievements of his governments in Delhi and Punjab.

Meanwhile, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, however, said “it is too early to say anything” when asked about his party’s alliance with the Congress. (With PTI inputs)