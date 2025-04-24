Menu Explore
Decomposed body of youth found hanging from tree in Morni forests

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 24, 2025 09:48 AM IST

A decomposed body of a young man was found hanging from a tree in the dense forests of Morni by a passer-by on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Nangal village, Barwala block. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Nangal village, Barwala block. The identification was made through an Aadhaar Card found in a bag lying near the body. He was between 28 and 30 years old.

Upon receiving information, a team from the Morni police post reached the location and took possession of the body. The deceased’s father also reached the scene after being informed and confirmed his son’s identity. Kumar is also reported to have a young daughter.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination at the hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. According to police, the condition of the body seems to indicate that Kumar died four to five days ago. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

According to Kumar’s family, he had left home without informing anyone on Friday. He had also left his mobile phone behind. Since then, they had been searching continuously for him.

Police are currently investigating the matter and are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of Kumar’s death.

