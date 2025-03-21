Decomposed corpse found in Panchkula: Murder probe launched

Police have launched a murder probe after an unidentified decomposed body of a 50-year-old man was discovered in a valley near Morni Road, close to Hotel Golden Tulip in Panchkula on March 15. Panchkula police have registered a case under Sections 103(1) and 238(B) of the BNS. (iStock)

The incident came to light when the police received a phone call regarding foul smell emanating from the area, after which inspector Rampal Singh, along with sub-inspector Amit Kumar and other police personnel, reached the location. Upon arrival, the team found a decayed corpse in a ditch.

The evidence, including two bedsheets along with small wire fragments found in the deceased’s pockets, was collected for forensic analysis.

The post-mortem report, received on March 20 concluded that the cause of death was asphyxia, suggesting a case of strangulation. Histopathology and chemical viscera analysis will provide conclusive opinion.

Based on the findings, police have registered a case under Sections 103 (1) (murder) and 238 (B) (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.