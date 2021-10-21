Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Decomposing body found in Ambala drain
Decomposing body found in Ambala drain

The body was mutilated by animals, so it was difficult to establish the gender, said Ram Kumar, station in-charge, Ambala City police station
The body was found in a drain along National Highway 44 in Ambala, police said. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 02:43 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ambala

The decomposing body of an unidentified person was found in a drain along National Highway 44 in Ambala, police said on Wednesday.

The body was mutilated by animals, so it was difficult to establish the gender, said Ram Kumar, station in-charge, Ambala City police station.

It was noticed by passers-by at a desolate location in between the sewage drain near Manji Sahib Gurdwara.

“The deceased seems to have died over a week ago. The body will be sent to BPS Medical College in Sonepat’s Khanpur Kalan for autopsy. Further investigation will be undertaken as per the report,” Kumar said.

