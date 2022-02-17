Deep Sidhu death: Truck driver booked for causing death due to negligence

Police have identified the truck driver and owner involved in the accident in which Punjabi actor and activist Sandeep alias Deep Sidhu, an accused in the Red Fort violence case last year, had died on Tuesday.

Police said their details cannot be revealed as the investigation is on. They have booked the truck driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. The actor’s brother Mandeep Sidhu and other family members lodged the FIR against the truck driver.

The actor had died after his Mahendra Scorpio crashed into the back of a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway near Pipli toll plaza in Sonepat’s Kharkhauda. His friend Reena Rai, who received injuries has been shifted to a Delhi hospital after she met Deep’s family and informed them about the entire incident.

Sonepat superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Sharma said their team visited the crime scene and recovered CCTV footage from Pipli toll plaza on the KMP, which shows that Sidhu’s vehicle left at around 7:15 pm on Tuesday.

“A partially consumed liquor bottle was recovered from the actor’s Scorpio but it is yet to be ascertained whether he had consumed it or not,” Sharma added.

On the possibility of foul play behind the incident, the Sonepat SP said preliminary investigations reveal that it was an accident. Even the actor’s family has not raised any such apprehensions.

“Once we arrest the truck driver, all doubts will be cleared. There were 25-30 metre long skids marks at the incident site and it appears to be from the actor’s car. It came to fore that the streetlights on the expressway were non-functional at the time of the incident. We are checking the same with the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC),” the SP added.

Panel of doctors conducts postmortem

A panel of three doctors conducted the postmortem examination of the actor at Sonepat’s civil hospital on Wednesday.

A medical team collected blood samples and viscera and the same were sent for examination.

The actor’s body was handed over to his family, who came in large numbers along with his supporters. A group of nihangs and Sidhu’s supporters showered petals on the ambulance in which his body was taken from Sonepat to Ludhiana.