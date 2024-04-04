Deepender, Arvind Sharma engage in war of words over MPLAD funds

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda and his archrival Rohtak Member of Parliament Arvind Sharma engaged in a war of words over use of member of parliament local area development (MPLAD) funds. Three days ago, Deepender alleged that Sharma had used only ₹2.52 crore out of a sanctioned amount of ₹4.99 crore from MPLAD scheme and the remaining fund lapsed. However, BJP MP Sharma hit out at Deepender and termed his allegations ‘false and baseless’. In the 2019 parliamentary polls, Arvind Sharma had defeated Deepender Hooda in a close contest by 7,503 votes.

According to data provided by Rohtak administration (nodal agency for MPLAD distribution), Sharma had recommended 239 projects of which 50 are completed, 48 are in progress and 141 are yet to start. Sharma had received ₹16.76 crore from the Government of India, of which the MP had recommended works of ₹16.75 and ₹46,000 are unspent amounts. He had received ₹5 crore through offline mode and ₹11.76 crore through online mode. The Rohtak administration has released ₹14.41 crore for execution of work and estimate preparation is underway to execute projects worth ₹2.33 crore.

However, Deepender received ₹12.52 crore from the government, of which he recommended works of ₹12.51 crore and only ₹1 lakh are unspent. A senior official from the Rohtak administration said that ₹8.67 crore were released for execution of work and an estimate is underway for execution of works worth ₹3.84 crore.

“Deepender has recommended 132 projects, of which 12 are completed, 15 in progress and 105 works are yet to kick-off due to several reasons. He recommended 55 works in Rohtak, 42 in Jhajjar, 2 in Rewari and 33 in other districts,” he added.

Attacking Sharma over MPLAD funds usage, Deepender had said that the Rohtak MP has spent ₹2.52 crore only and he has pushed Rohtak downward.

“When I was the MP in opposition, the speaker had honoured me with the best MP title and the public will take revenge by voting against him in this parliamentary poll,” he added.

Reacting to Deepender’s allegations, Sharma said that he had received ₹16.76 crore from the Union government, of which 14.41 crore funds were released to executive agencies for works and estimate preparation is under process at executive level for works ₹2.33 crore and only ₹46,000 are left to be used.

“Deepender is spreading false and baseless information about my MPLAD funds. I have utilised my entire fund, except ₹46,000 and some projects were completed, and many are in the pipeline. There can be some delay in execution of work from the administration side,” he added.

A senior official from Rohtak administration told HT that works of both MPs could not be completed on time as they received funds of ₹10 crore each in August last year and the process is underway to complete some projects and float tender for remaining projects.