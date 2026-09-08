Deepender backs sanitation workers, demands regularisation of contractual employees

Congress MP from Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda, on Monday backed the ongoing agitation by sanitation workers in Haryana and demanded that the state government resolve their demands, while accusing the BJP government of adopting an “insensitive” approach towards protesting employees. On HKRN employees, Hooda accused the BJP of promising during the elections to regularise around 1.5-2 lakh contractual workers but subsequently changing its position. (HT Photo)

Addressing a Block Congress conference at Saha of Ambala along with state Congress in-charge Sanjay Dutt and state Congress president Rao Narender Singh, Hooda said sanitation workers had been protesting for nearly a month but the government had failed to address their concerns.

He said the Congress supported all their demands and alleged that protesting workers were being given false assurances. Referring to the reported termination of 30 Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam (HKRN) employees participating in the agitation, Hooda said the action was “unacceptable”.

Hooda said the previous Congress government had engaged 14,000 sanitation workers in rural areas and 11,000 in urban areas and claimed that the Congress, in its election manifesto, had promised to regularise sanitation workers and provide them pension benefits.

On HKRN employees, Hooda accused the BJP of promising during the elections to regularise around 1.5-2 lakh contractual workers but subsequently changing its position. He demanded that HKRN employees be given permanent government jobs and that future recruitment should focus on regular posts.

Hooda also criticised the government over unemployment, law and order and alleged corruption. He claimed Haryana, which was regarded as a leading state on development and per-capita income before 2014, had now slipped on several indicators.

He alleged that unemployment, drug abuse and migration of youth abroad had increased and claimed that law and order had deteriorated. He also accused the BJP government of widespread corruption, including in illegal colonies and mining.