Defamation case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh appears in Amritsar court

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh appeared in a court in Amritsar on Wednesday in a defamation case filed against him by former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Majithia had filed criminal defamation charges against Singh, Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and another party leader, Ashish Khetan, for claiming he was involved in drug business. The statements were made at rallies in the run-up up to the Punjab assembly elections in 2017.

The court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) fixed the next date of hearing on September 27. Singh’s lawyer cross-examined a witness in favour of Majithia, it is learnt.

On Tuesday, Singh had appeared in a Ludhiana court that had issued an arrest warrant over his non-appearance in the defamation suit filed by Majithia. The court granted him bail the same day.