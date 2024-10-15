Defeated Congress candidates allege betrayal

After the electoral defeat, Congress candidates from Nalwa and Barwala assembly constituencies in Hisar are accusing some party leaders of helping their opponents. Out of seven assembly seats in Hisar district, Congress and BJP won three seats each and Independent Savitri Jindal won from Hisar city. (HT File)

Congress candidate from Nalwa seat Anil Mann alleged that former finance minister Sampat Singh back-stabbed him by supporting BJP candidate Randhir Panihar in the assembly polls.

“Sampat Singh was upset after the party denied him a ticket and he filed nomination papers as an Independent. Later, he withdrew the papers after Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda met him. The ex-finance minister had called people over the phone and asked them to vote for the BJP candidate. We have apprised former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others about this and some other local workers were also involved in anti-party activities,” he added.

Former MLA Ram Niwas Ghorela, who contested the 2024 assembly polls from Barwala seat in Hisar, alleged that several party leaders, including Hisar MP Jai Parkash, his brother and ex-MLA Randhir Dheera, Rajendra Sura, Satender Sharan and other local leaders had worked against him in the assembly polls.

“Pardhan ji (Jai Parkash) had attended a rally in Hisar where Rahul Gandhi ji addressed the people and the Hisar MP had spoken against me while interacting with the media. When we asked him which type of hoardings should be made for the rally, he told us that you can make hoarding as your choice. Later, he said that the people of Barwala will take revenge as his photo was missing from the main poster displayed behind the stage. His brother Dheera had called people and asked them to vote for INLD candidate Sanjana Satrod. I have evidence against them and they have cheated the Congress,” he added.

Out of seven assembly seats in Hisar district, Congress and BJP won three seats each and Independent Savitri Jindal won from Hisar city. The Congress secured victory in Narnaund, Adampur, Uklana and lost the battle in Nalwa, Hansi and Barwala.

Despite repeated attempts, former finance minister Sampat Singh, Hisar MP Jai Parkash and ex-chief parliamentary secretary Prahlad Singh Gillakheda could not be reached for comments.

Newly elected Fatehabad MLA Balwan Singh Daulatpuria, a close confidante of Kumari Selja alleged despite the betrayal from Hooda supporters, who did not get a ticket, he managed to win the election, terming former MLA and ex-chief parliamentary secretary Prahlad Singh Gillakheda, a strong supporter of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as “traitor”.

Congress nominee from Ambala Cantonment Parminder Pari alleged that the Congress lost the election because former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender were banking on Independents intending to secure the CM post with their help.