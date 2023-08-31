Maintain decorum of House while airing views: Haryana speaker to MLAs

Defending his decision of not letting the lawmakers discuss, particularly principal Opposition party Congress, Nuh communal violence during the monsoon session, Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Wednesday said the proceedings of the three-day session were conducted strictly as per rules and conventions. Defending his decision of not letting the lawmakers discuss Nuh communal violence during the monsoon session of the House, Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Wednesday said the proceedings of the three-day session were conducted strictly as per rules and conventions. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference, the speaker said Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Haryana Vidhan Sabha prohibits any discussion in the House on an issue which is sub judice.

Asked about deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala’s stand that Vidhan Sabha secretariat violated rules by unilaterally converting short duration discussion notices into calling attention notices, the speaker said no rules were violated.

“All the legislative work was completed as per the rules and conventions,” he said, adding the monsoon session concluded on Tuesday was the longest of all the monsoon sessions of the 14th legislative assembly.

Gupta urged all the members to maintain decorum of the House while airing their views. He also appealed to all the ministers that they should answer all the questions related to their departments with complete preparation.

He said the total proceedings lasted 19 hours 36 minutes in which 89 members participated and that 1,076 people watched the assembly proceedings in three days.

During the Zero Hour of the first sitting, he said, 17 MLAs spoke for 58 minutes. The Zero Hour on Tuesday lasted 146 minutes in which 43 members spoke. Hence, a total of 60 MLAs spoke during the Zero Hour. He said BJP MLAs were given 85 minutes, JJP 23 minutes, Congress 76 minutes, Independents 16 minutes and INLD four minutes.

As many as 50 calling attention notices were received out of which six calling attention notices were taken up for discussion. He said four notices for adjournment motion were received of which two were converted into calling attention motions. He said two motions received for short duration discussion were converted into calling attention motions.