Defining moment: Omar Abdullah in Hubballi as J&K closes in on maiden Ranji title

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah is in Hubballi to witness the final day of the Ranji Trophy Final, as the state’s cricket team stands on the brink of securing its first-ever title in India’s premier domestic championship. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Karnataka and J&K in Hubballi, Dharwad district, on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the chief minister praised the team’s relentless dominance throughout the five-day match against Karnataka at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground. “A lot of people thought this wasn’t possible, but I think this shows that self-belief is the most important thing,” Abdullah said. “The Jammu and Kashmir team believed in itself, and the support staff has done an amazing job. We’re hoping they’ll bring the trophy back home.”

He said that this landmark success would create a new generation of role models and pave the way for more players from the region to represent India at the international level.

Having extended their lead to over 500 runs on Day 5, Jammu and Kashmir have firmly tightened their grip on the title decider. The team reached this position after bowling Karnataka out for 293 in their first innings, securing a commanding 291-run lead.

While Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal put up a valiant fight with a knock of 160, disciplined bowling—led by Auquib Nabi Dar, Sahil Lotra, and Yudhvir Singh Charak—chipped away at the batting order to shift momentum firmly in J&K’s favour.

In their second innings, despite early hiccups, a crucial 73-run stand between Abdul Samad and Qamran Iqbal steadied the ship. By the final day, with Iqbal reaching a century and Lotra scoring a 50, the team was within touching distance of history.

Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary also lauded the team’s success, calling it a historic milestone for the Union Territory.

“This is a matter of pride for Jammu and Kashmir,” Choudhary said. “This will set an example and encourage the children of Jammu and Kashmir. I pray that they emerge victorious.”