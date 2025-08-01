Defying norms, PSPCL’s Mohali circle enforces online-only power application policy

In a move that has left residents fuming and raising concerns about regulatory compliance, the Mohali circle of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has enforced an online-only application process for new electricity connections, violating the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) Supply Code 2024. Harpreet Singh Oberoi, deputy chief engineer of the Mohali circle, says it has been mandatory in Mohali to apply online for power connections. (Manish/HT)

The clause 3.3 of the PSERC Supply Code allows consumers to submit applications either online or offline. However, in Mohali, Zirakpur, and Mullanpur—as well as surrounding areas like Banur, Dera Bassi and Lalru—the PSPCL has shut the door on offline applications entirely, despite receiving nearly 400 new requests daily.

Applicants arriving at PSPCL offices are met with long queues, sparse staffing and no support system in place. Many wait for hours—often between four and six—only to be turned away due to the lack of a token system or any meaningful guidance on navigating the online process.

This administrative gap has become a windfall for private contractors, who now act as de facto middlemen. Operating just outside PSPCL premises, they reportedly charge ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 to file applications—a process that is supposed to be free.

Jasbir Singh, a resident of Sector 88, said, “It was harassment. I waited for nearly five hours at the Mohali office on Wednesday, only to return empty-handed. There was no staff to assist or guide me through the online application process.”

A senior PSPCL official, requesting anonymity, acknowledged that no other district in Punjab has adopted an online-only approach, calling the move inconsistent with PSERC’s stated norms.

When contacted, deputy chief engineer of the Mohali circle, Harpreet Singh Oberoi, confirmed the policy, saying, “We have made it mandatory in Mohali to apply online for power connections. If there are any complaints, we will address them.” When asked about the violation of the PSERC guidelines, he maintained that staff had been deputed to assist applicants.

More hurdles for consumers

In another decision, the PSPCL has recently reintroduced the requirement for a connected load test report for domestic category consumers—a step that experts say only benefits private agents.

This is in sharp contrast to Chandigarh, where domestic consumers up to 10 kW have been exempted from this requirement, in line with guidelines issued by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA). Notably, both PSPCL and Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) fall under the ambit of the CEA.