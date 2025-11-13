Delay in flat possession: RERA directs builder to pay 64L relief to retired armyman

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Panchkula, has ordered Global Land Masters Infratech Private Limited to pay an amount of ₹63.68 lakh as compensation to a retired armyman for failure to deliver a flat in Amazon-The Defence County project within the promised time of three years. Failure to comply within the 90-day period will render the respondent liable to pay interest on the delayed amount, as stipulated by the provisions of the Act and Rule 15 of the Rules, 2017. (HT Photo for representation)

Complainant Lieutenant General Ram Kanwar Hooda (retd), a resident of Delhi, had booked the flat in May 2011 and paid ₹40 lakh the next month. Later in 2015, he paid another ₹60,750 towards the total unit cost of ₹68.85 lakh. As per the complainant, he was promised possession within three years of booking but he ended up waiting for over 12 years before finally applying for cancellation and refund.

The firm (formerly M/s Bhoomi Infrastructure Company) further violated Section 13 of the RERA Act by demanding and accepting more than 10% of the total cost without executing a proper builder-buyer agreement, it was stated.

The company also dissolved and changed its name in 2014 without notifying the complainant. Having lost all hope, particularly after observing that only four towers were structurally constructed by 2015, Hooda applied for cancellation and a refund in November 2018.

After seeking relief from RERA in 2023, Hooda was initially granted a refund in February 2024. The authority directed the builder to refund the principal amount along with the interest, totaling ₹55.72 lakh. Hooda then filed a new complaint, seeking compensation for the mental agony, harassment, and significant pecuniary loss suffered due to the non-delivery, specifically citing the cost escalation for similar properties over the 13-year period.

The authority, in its November 11 order, acknowledged the respondent’s argument that the total relief might appear to exceed the spent amount. However, RERA justified the compensation, noting that the property applied for in 2011 would now cost significantly more, thus making the directed compensation and earlier relief fair and necessary under the RERA Act, 2016.

The builder was therefore ordered to pay the additional ₹63.68 lakh compensation. Failure to comply within the 90-day period will render the respondent liable to pay interest on the delayed amount, as stipulated by the provisions of the Act and Rule 15 of the Rules, 2017.