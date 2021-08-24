Delay in PU senate polls: Student protest continues

Members of various student bodies of Panjab University (PU) continued their protest outside vice-chancellor Raj Kumar’s office for the 10th consecutive day on Monday, demanding the reopening of the campus and the conduct of polling for the registered graduate constituency of PU senate.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia visited the protest site to show his support to the demands of students. “The attempts to scuttle the voice of students and graduates should be stopped and the polling for the registered graduate constituency should be conducted,” he said.

He urged graduates of the university to come together and stand for the democratic structure of the university. In his address, Majithia also mentioned the proposed changes in the territorial jurisdiction of the university recommended by the high-level committee of experts, which was constituted to examine the governance structure of the university.

Students associated to Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), Students For Society (SFS), Youth For Swaraj, Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), National Students Union of India (NSUI) and other bodies were part of the protest.

PU has deferred the polling for the graduate constituency citing non-availability of required polling booths in Punjab and Haryana. However, the university is yet to announce the dates.

Student leaders of PU on Monday said that they have been assured by the university that their demand of paying fee in four instalments will be looked into. Nikhil Narmeta, president of NSUI, PU, said, “We had demanded that students be allowed to pay fee in at least four installments and varsity authorities have assured us that the demand will be resolved soon.”

Meanwhile, results of the constituency of heads of affiliated arts colleges, for which the polling was held last week, will be announced on Tuesday. Eight members will be elected to the senate from this constituency which has 11 candidates in fray. The result was delayed due to an issue over the inclusion of the name of a voter in the list and the result w+as produced in high court on Monday in a sealed cover.