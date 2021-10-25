Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Delay in wages: PU panel yet to submit its report
A special Panjab University (PU) panel, which was constituted to consider the issue of delay in payment of workers’ wages by maintenance contractors, is yet to submit its report to the varsity
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A special Panjab University (PU) panel, which was constituted to consider the issue of delay in payment of workers’ wages by maintenance contractors, is yet to submit its report to the varsity.

The three-member panel, which was formed on October 16, was scheduled to submit its report on October 18.

The workers had even held protests on campus to press for their demands. “The report is yet to be submitted, but it has been learnt that most of the cases have been cleared and pending ones will also be cleared in coming days,” said a varsity official.

The varsity has maintained that non-payment or delay in release of due payments to workers is a matter of serious concern and needs to be addressed immediately.

The committee had been instructed to seek explanation from the contractors concerned and ensure that the wages, if found due to workers, be released immediately.

“We have to go through all records and examine the whole issue before submitting the report. We will examine if there is any negligence and who is responsible for it,” said a member of the committee.

The members of a student body had also submitted a memorandum to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar recently, demanding the varsity to intervene and ensure the immediate release of salaries of contractual employees.

