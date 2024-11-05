Delegation of contractual asst profs meet Haryana edu minister, seek job security

The members of the Haryana Universities Contractual Teachers’ Association (HUCTA) on Monday met state education minister Mahipal Dhanda and urged him to fulfil the poll promise of ensuring job security to contractual assistant professors and extension lecturers. Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda (HT File)

The delegation led by the HUCTA president Vijay Malik submitted a memorandum to the education minister seeking job security as promised by the BJP in its election manifesto to 1,500 contractual assistant professors and extension lecturers on the lines of Contractual Employees Service Security Ordinance-2024.

The delegation stated that the government had assured security of jobs for the contractual employees having monthly salaries up to ₹50,000, but these assistant professors are getting little more than ₹50,000 and don’t come under the purview of the law that secures the services of contractual employees.

“The education minister has assured the delegation that the government would find out the best solution and that the government would fulfil the promises made in the manifesto,” said the HUCTA in a statement.

The HUCTA president Vijay Malik said that before the assembly elections, the BJP government had provided service security by introducing the Contract Employees Service Security Ordinance -2024. “But the contractual assistant professors of the Universities and extension lecturers of colleges were getting a minimum basic pay of ₹57,700 and do not come under the ambit of this law as their salary is more than ₹50,000,” said Malik adding that the contractual assistant professors are appointed as per the prescribed procedure and they fulfil the criterion.