Delhi CM Rekha Gupta accuses AAP of misrule in Punjab

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its supremo, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said new cases have been filed against Arvind Kejriwal and his team in Delhi for corruption, and that those party leaders currently out on bail could soon be imprisoned. Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its supremo, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said new cases have been filed against Arvind Kejriwal and his team in Delhi for corruption, and that those party leaders currently out on bail could soon be imprisoned. (HT File)

CM Gupta was addressing a press conference in Punjab’s Ludhiana on Sunday and held meetings in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Jiwan Gupta in the Ludhiana West bypoll, which is scheduled for June 19.

Gupta also targeted the Punjab government for not fulfilling the promise to give ₹1,000 per month to women of the state even after three and a half years of forming the government.

The Delhi CM alleged that after the Delhi debacle, Kejriwal along with all his team have now made Punjab their base. “They have taken control of the Punjab government and he (Kejriwal) has adjusted his loyalists in different departments,” Gupta said.

Gupta expressed confidence that the electorate in Ludhiana West will vote for the BJP.

“Delhi people took 10 years to send Kejriwal out of power, but Punjabis are wise and will make a good choice. They have understood completely that the time has come to give farewell to the AAP government here as well,” Gupta said adding that Ludhiana West would serve as a ‘trailer’ for the 2027 assembly elections.

Later, while addressing a ward sabha, Gupta raised the matter of assault on Col Pushpinder Singh Bath by a group of police personnel in Patiala. “Not a single word was uttered by the Punjab chief minister in the case and the family of the brave army officer is being harassed. They were forced to knock at the door of Punjab and Haryana high court for justice,” she said. On her way to Punjab, Gupta visited Karnal and met the city’s mayor and BJP leaders.

Punjab AAP spokesperson Neel Garg stated that the AAP government has delivered 80% of the guarantees which they had announced. “The government will fulfil the guarantee of ₹1,000 per month to women very soon,” he said.

He said CM Gupta should also tell people about the promise to give R 2,500 per month to women of Delhi which Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed would start from March 8.

He also said that lodging an FIR does not mean the person is a criminal. “All the cases against AAP leaders in Delhi were politically motivated and no agency found any evidence against them,” he added.